$4.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the highest is $4.46 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.26 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.25. 90,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,606. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Creative Planning increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $23,277,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

