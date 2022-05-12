$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) to announce $4.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.18 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $18.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.19. 89,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 127.3% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 317.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 61,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.