3i Infrastructure plc (3IN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.23 on July 11th

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON 3IN opened at GBX 353 ($4.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 349.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 346.03. 3i Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 293 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 368.50 ($4.54). The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 19.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

