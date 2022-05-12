3i Infrastructure plc (3IN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.23 on July 11th

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON 3IN opened at GBX 353 ($4.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 349.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 346.03. 3i Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 293 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 368.50 ($4.54). The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 19.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.
