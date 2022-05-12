3i Group’s (III) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($17.80) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.68) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.69) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,288.80 ($15.89).

III opened at GBX 1,268 ($15.63) on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,071 ($13.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,316.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,361.68.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

