3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The 3D printing company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. 3D Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DDD traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 45,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,578. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 40.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in 3D Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,145 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

