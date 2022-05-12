$39.93 Million in Sales Expected for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) to post $39.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.37 million to $40.33 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full-year sales of $225.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $257.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $332.75 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $370.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rocket Lab USA.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.14.

Shares of RKLB traded up 0.02 on Monday, hitting 5.19. 208,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.49. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of 5.00 and a one year high of 21.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $15,993,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,260,000.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

