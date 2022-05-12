3,718 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $300.65 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.75 and its 200-day moving average is $361.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

