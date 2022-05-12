$321.97 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will post sales of $321.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.30 million and the highest is $324.42 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $310.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,325. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,348 shares of company stock valued at $232,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

