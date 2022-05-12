$3.46 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) to announce $3.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $14.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $15.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,887,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after buying an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,713,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.40. 21,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.16. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

