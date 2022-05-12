$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will post $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $12.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,896. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

