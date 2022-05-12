295 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 693,503 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.90. 19,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.