27,608,577 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,608,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,969,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.60% of NU at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on NU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
