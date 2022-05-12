260 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 260 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,535 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.32.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.65. 58,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $272.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

