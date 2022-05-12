23,941 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,599,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

