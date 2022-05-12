2,385,962 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,385,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,238 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,597,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,621,000 after acquiring an additional 546,542 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSTM shares. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Constellium stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.99. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

