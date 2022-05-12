20,468 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

FNCL opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $59.39.

