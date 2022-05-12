201,999 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 201,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $793.15 million, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

