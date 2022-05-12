$2.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.98. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 693.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $15.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $14.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 14.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 872,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 113,469 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 783,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,384,762. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.