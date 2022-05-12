$2.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) will announce $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Gartner posted earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Shares of IT traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.47. 13,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.55 and its 200 day moving average is $301.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.50 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,327. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

