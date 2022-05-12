1MillionNFTs Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38,041.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $48,379.80 and $38,041.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

