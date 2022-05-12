19,015 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,688. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

