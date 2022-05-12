1,877 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,918,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average is $100.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

