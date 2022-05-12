18,258 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,271,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after buying an additional 672,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,419,000 after buying an additional 510,006 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 426,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,350,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,519,000 after purchasing an additional 392,451 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,079. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,400.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 538,024 shares of company stock valued at $58,502,634. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

