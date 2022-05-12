1,800 Shares in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.93. 1,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,041. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $305.87 and a 1-year high of $453.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.41 and its 200-day moving average is $397.01.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.