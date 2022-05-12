1,800 Shares in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.93. 1,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,041. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $305.87 and a 1-year high of $453.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.41 and its 200-day moving average is $397.01.
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares North American Tech ETF (IGM)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.