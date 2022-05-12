180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Cut to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ATNF opened at $1.05 on Monday. 180 Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 126,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 73,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 104.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 69,159 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel drugs for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, inflammatory diseases, and fibrosis. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and anti-tumour necrosis factor (Anti-TNF) platform, which focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

