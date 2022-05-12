$18.82 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will post $18.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.39 billion and the lowest is $17.07 billion. Boeing posted sales of $17.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $76.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.51 billion to $81.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $91.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.17 billion to $94.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.24.

NYSE BA traded down $3.56 on Wednesday, reaching $129.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,363,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.74. Boeing has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

