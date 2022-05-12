17,885 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,325,000 after purchasing an additional 684,971 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 409.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 607,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 339.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 342,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.92. 10,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,563. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

