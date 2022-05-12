$149.50 Million in Sales Expected for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $149.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.18 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year sales of $623.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $619.40 million to $629.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $764.59 million, with estimates ranging from $723.70 million to $794.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Udemy.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,970. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udemy (UDMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.