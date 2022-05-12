1,406 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,997,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.95) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $50.84. 98,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,556. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

