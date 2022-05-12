13,907 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $12.57. 2,008,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,767,633. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.