13,191 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,881 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,489,000 after acquiring an additional 557,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,607,303,000 after acquiring an additional 310,712 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,547,000 after acquiring an additional 177,950 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.07. 337,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,689,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average of $113.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $446.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.