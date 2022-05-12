$130.50 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) to post $130.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.46 million and the lowest is $127.98 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $130.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $586.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $567.72 million to $622.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $653.06 million, with estimates ranging from $638.86 million to $666.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.15). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of CASH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 199,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.72%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 129,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

