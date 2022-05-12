1,170 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.66. 7,959,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.36 and a 200 day moving average of $227.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.12 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.