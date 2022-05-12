$116.53 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) to post sales of $116.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the highest is $117.07 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $124.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $464.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.36 million to $467.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $473.60 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSET. StockNews.com began coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 679,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 94,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,697. The firm has a market cap of $151.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.