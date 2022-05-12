$115.44 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $115.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.16 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $70.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $417.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.59 million to $431.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $440.01 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 350,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.25. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.42.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

