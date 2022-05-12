$103.20 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) to post $103.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.69 million. Despegar.com reported sales of $51.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $526.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $534.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $655.95 million, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $671.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,706.01% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

DESP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,641 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,759 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 449,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the period. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DESP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. 200,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

