$103.20 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) to post $103.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.69 million. Despegar.com reported sales of $51.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $526.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $534.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $655.95 million, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $671.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Despegar.com.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,706.01% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,641 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,759 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 449,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the period. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DESP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. 200,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.06.
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
