$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.91. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,063,000 after purchasing an additional 443,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after acquiring an additional 546,977 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.33. The company had a trading volume of 788,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,342. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

