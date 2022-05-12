$1.89 EPS Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.93. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,064. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $103.61 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

