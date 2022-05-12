$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $7.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. 1,906,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,333. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock worth $11,023,963. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 666.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

