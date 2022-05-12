$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.74 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $6.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.09.

ZBH traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.42. 1,274,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,232. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

