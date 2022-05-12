$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will post $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.74 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $7.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $746.53.

Shares of SIVB traded down $18.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $441.36. The stock had a trading volume of 642,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $439.72 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $531.60 and a 200 day moving average of $625.63. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 593.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.