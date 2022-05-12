$0.94 EPS Expected for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.99. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.01. 218,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,207. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

