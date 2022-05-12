$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.04. Johnson Controls International reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 96,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $51.03 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

