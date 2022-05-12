-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,478,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,718 shares of company stock worth $33,648. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,165 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $10,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $622.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.