$0.62 EPS Expected for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.69. ONE Gas posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

OGS stock opened at $84.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Gas (OGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.