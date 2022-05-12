$0.62 EPS Expected for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.69. ONE Gas posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

OGS stock opened at $84.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

