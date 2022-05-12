-$0.31 EPS Expected for eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) to post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on EFTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFTR. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,487,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,503,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,493,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFTR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,760. The company has a current ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

