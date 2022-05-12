-$0.21 EPS Expected for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.20). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 1,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth $94,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

