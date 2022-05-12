-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.15). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 430.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKTS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 198,756 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,554,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 189,711 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,950,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 142,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,096,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 89,853 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 60,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,072. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $200.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

