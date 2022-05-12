$0.18 EPS Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,260,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 342.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $23,812,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $92.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.01. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

