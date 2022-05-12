$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Grosvenor Capital Management reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grosvenor Capital Management.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of GCMG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.17. 24,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.19. Grosvenor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after buying an additional 411,096 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

